“Do You Dream? They’re Weapons, Don’t Trivialize Them” — Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin says (Video)

In conversations with founder and Senior Pastor of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the Billionaire Prophet, one of the first things one will hear is:

“Everyone dreams. Dreams are God’s avenue to prepare you for significant occasions, and exponential shifts.”..

Prophet Fufeyin believes so strongly in the potency and efficacy of dreams, that he anchors a special program tagged “Dreams, Interpretations and Solutions (DIS)”, to better guide children of God on the interpretations of their dreams, as it is essential to solving spiritual quagmires.

He urges people from all walks of life, regardless of their religious affiliations or denominations, to take their dreams very seriously as things only manifest physically when they have been concluded spiritually,

“Kings, Queens, and people of great societal status do not joke with their dreams because they understand it’s non-negotiable importance to humanity. It is important to dream but more importantly, clarity is of great necessity if anything good must come out of your dreams. Dream interpretations gives proper direction to your prayers because once the cause of a problem is known the solution is not far; this is why it is even more imperative to seek prophetic interpretations and solutions to your dreams. One cannot afford to trivialize dreams anymore because they can also be utilized by the devil, to manipulate the future if not fully understood”.

We quickly have realized that all dreams are significant, and that God has blessed a few sons with the Josephic ability to interpret dreams and proffer effective, spirit-given solutions.

This is why the “Dreams, Interpretations and Solutions, DIS” program which has been in existence for years is packaged and directed towards, impacting and transforming millions of lives across the globe, this program has changed the lackadaisical attitude of many believers towards their dreams.

Pay more attention to your dreams, and connect with the power-packed program, for life changing interpretations and spiritual results!

