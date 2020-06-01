Home | News | General | Nollywood actor Hank Anuku debunks death rumors (video)
Nollywood actor Hank Anuku debunks death rumors (video)



Popular Nollywood Actor, actor Hank Anuku has refuted rumours that he passed away

The actor addressed the issue in a video post shared on his official Instagram page on Monday, June 22..

Hanks made it clear that he is very much alive and nothing is wrong with him. He urged his dedicated fans not listen to the rumors about him as they are being peddled by people with poisonous minds.

His words below ;

“I am Hank Anuku Nollywood Actor n I’m Alive. My haters r dead n Jesus Christ is my deliverer n he liveth. Poisonous press vipers on prawl but they shall b perplexed n disappointed in Jesus’s name Amen. 1love fans.”

