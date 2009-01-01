Buhari govt reveals major threat to fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria





The Federal Government on Monday pointed out a major threat to the fight against Coronavirus in Nigeria.





Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, lamented that the inability of Nigerians to take responsibility in limiting the spread of COVID-19 posed a threat to the fight against the virus.





Mustapha, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 spoke during the committee’s daily briefing in Abuja.





“Our failure to take responsibility in limiting the spread of COVID19 threatens our gains in the fight against this pandemic,” Mustapha said.

Nigeria currently has 20,244 COVID-19 confirmed cases.





This followed the confirmation of 469 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

