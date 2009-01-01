APC Crisis: Governors reveal details of meeting with Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) Governors met on Monday over the crisis rocking the party.





The parley was held in the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





In attendance were Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum and the Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, as well as the Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru.





Bagudu told State House correspondents that the meeting was to give the President the position of the APC governors.





He explained that the meeting was to “discuss party issues, the position of the Progressive Governors, as well as steps to support, unify and bring about a peaceful resolution in our party, the APC”.





“Mr President listened attentively and discussed with us and he gave us all the assurance we need to know that a resolution of contentious issues will soon be arrived at.”





On demands that Buhari convenes a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), the governors said Buhari was being a democratic.





“Mr President has shown that he is a democrat, he is not running the party. Yes, he is the party leader, he allows party organs to do and decide what should be done.





Bagudu added that the party is “never a perfect assembly. There will always be issues and that is why we talk, but yes certainly, organs of the party need to meet Mr President”.

