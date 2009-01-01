Home | News | General | Ondo guber: APC has become a poisoned space, says Ajayi

- The APC seems to be struggling to stay as a united party in the last few weeks

- Ondo state deputy governor, Honourable Agboola Ajayi, who recently left the APC, says the party is a poisoned space

- Ajayi made the comment while he was being welcomed into his new party - the PDP

Ondo state deputy governor, Honourable Agboola Ajayi, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state has become a poisoned space.

Ajayi, who recently resigned from the ruling party, disclosed this after defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the reason he resigned from APC is that the party is having breathing difficulties because one man is kneeling on its neck.

Speaking at the ceremony to welcome him into his new party, Ajayi said that the PDP should not accord him any special treatment or bend its rules to favour him.

The Ondo deputy governor displays his PDP membership card after defecting to the party. Photo credit: Ondo PDP

He also said he has not come to the PDP to alter its constitution or ask for any favour but to join and participate in the growth of the party.

His words: “My political sojourn in APC had to come to an end because the party has become a poisoned space, it is a house divided against itself and in Ondo state in particular.”

He noted that he began his political odyssey in the PDP, where he is a foundation member, describing the party as the only truly united and pan-Nigeria political party.

“At the moment in Ondo state, democracy and wide participation by the people have given way to unsolicited and illegitimate outsourcing of power, familitocracy, nepotism, clannishness and primitive accumulation of illegal wealth under state cover.

“PDP is ready to return power to the people of Ondo state with the fear of God,” he added.

The deputy governor had earlier declared that he won't resign from his position despite leaving the ruling APC.

He was reacting to a call by the Ondo state chapter of the APC asking him to resign from his position.

Over the weekend, a rather disturbing video of the deputy governor being harassed by police operatives in Ondo state surfaced on the internet.

In the viral video, Bolaji Salami, the commissioner of police in Ondo state, prevented Ajayi from leaving the government house with official vehicles.

Ajayi was said to have attempted to move his personal belongings from the government house but he was prevented from doing so by the Ondo police boss.

