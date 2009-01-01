Home | News | General | Ronaldo bounce back with a bang, scores in Juventus win against Bologna

- Bologna vs Juventus ended 2-0 in favour of Maurizio Sarri's side

- Ronaldo and Dybala both scored in the first half of the match

- The Biaconeri have now gone four points clear of Lazio

Bologna vs Juventus ended in 2-0 win for the Bianconeri as the champions extended their lead at the top of the table to four points.

Two first-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala was enough to earn Maurizio Sarri's men all three points.

Ronaldo who had a bad game in the Coppa Italia final pulled the strings in the early stages of the match following an individual piece of display from outside of the box but his shot was saved.

Then in the 22nd minute, Stefano Denswil pulled down Matthijs de Ligt in the box as the referee had to have a second at VAR to confirm a Juve penalty.

Ronaldo dispatched it cleanly straight down the middle as the Biaconeri deservedly took the lead in the 23rd minute.

It became 2-0 in the 36th minute as Federico Bernardeschi made brilliant back-heel linking Dybala who delivered a trademark finish with his favourite left-foot.

Bologna vs Juventus: Ronaldo, Dybala scores as Juve record 2-0 win. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Wojciech Szczesny who had a shaky start in the half, had little or nothing to do as Juve went into the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Ronaldo had a glorious chance to complete his brace as he was left one-on-one with the goalkeeper but his flick was not properly directed towards goal in the 52nd minute.

Bernardeschi who was a superb game on the night fired a shot with his left foot as Lukasz Skorupski had to produce a fantastic save to keep his team in the match.

Another chance came begging in the 73rd minute for Ronaldo but his shot was not far away from the goalkeeper's right-hand post.

Ronaldo's 90th-minute goal was also disallowed by the referee as an offside was spotted from a Douglas Costa's run in the build-up to the goal. The match ended 2-0 in favour of Juve.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Napoli vs Juventus was decided on penalties after a 0-0 draw as the side from Naples emerged Coppa Italia winners with a 4-2 scoreline.

Juventus missed their first two spot-kicks from Paulo Dybala and Danilo with Lorenzo Insigne and Politano converting their respective chances.

Napoli started the game on a bright note as Lorenzo Insigne's free-kick in the 24th minute hit the upright with Gianluigi Buffon completely beaten.

