Home | News | General | Edo guber: Ize Iyamu is no match to any of our aspirants - PDP declares

- The PDP is happy that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu emerged as the APC candidate for the Edo governorship poll

- The party says Ize-Iyamu is no match for any of its candidate

- The party further boasted that only failure awaits the APC in the forthcoming Edo governorship election

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s candidate for the Edo governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is not a match for any of its aspirants ahead of the poll.

Ize-Iyamu, a former PDP chieftain, emerged as a candidate of the APC ahead of the election on Monday, June 22.

The PDP, however, described the APC primary election as “the crudest governorship election primary ever, in the history of our nation.”

Edo election 2020: Anxiety as Ize-Iyamu knows fate on June 17 over eligibility to contest APC primary

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan, said the people of Edo state had written off the APC.

The statement signed by Ologbodiyan said the APC has been written off in Edo state. Photo credit: PDP media

Source: Facebook

The party further boasted that only failure awaits the APC in the September governorship election.

“This is because, going by the figures announced from the direct primary, the totality of the members of the APC in Edo state is far below 40,000,” the party said.

The party said its membership in the state soars well above 3 million residents.

Meanwhile, a frontline aspirant of the PDP in Edo state, Mr Gideon Ikhine, has stepped down from the governorship primaries for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Ikhine, a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), announced his decision on Monday, June 22 at his campaign secretariat in the state capital, Benin.

Ikhine said Governor Obaseki’s defection to the party was God’s great answer to the party and his aspiration.

Ize-Iyamu betrayed us as consensus candidate - Ogiemwonyi

PAY ATTENTION:Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

With Ikhine's decision, Governor Obaseki is now favourite to clinch the PDP's governorship ticket in Edo state.

Ahead of the PDP primary, Governor Obaseki's chances have become brighter after he met with key stakeholders within the opposition party.

In a related development, Ondo state deputy governor, Honourable Agboola Ajayi, has stated that the APC in Ondo state has become a poisoned space.

Ajayi, who recently resigned from the ruling party, disclosed this after defecting to the PDP.

Speaking at the ceremony to welcome him into his new party, Ajayi said that the PDP should not accord him any special treatment or bend its rules to favour him.

APC disqualifies Obaseki from Edo guber primaries | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...