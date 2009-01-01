Home | News | General | JUST IN: Resign now or be impeached - APC tells Nigerian governor over alleged fraud

- There are indications that the APC in Bauchi is not pleased with some alleged activities of Governor Bala Muhammad

- In fact, the opposition party in the state has called for Muhammad's resignation

- This call is linked to alleged misappropriation of public property by the governor

Bala Muhammad is at the verge of either being impeached or voluntarily relinquishing his seat as the governor of Bauchi state over a recent allegation of fraud against him.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had seized a multi-million naira property structure allocated to Muhammad, a property with rightfully belongs to the Ministry of Agriculture in the state, The Nation reports.

Following this, the APC chapter has called on the governor to resign or face impeachment by the state House of Assembly.

The party said that this ugly development is enough reason for Muhammad to take this path of honour, which is to resign as is done in other more developed countries.

Bauchi governor, Bala Muhammad

Source: UGC

The APC said: "The APC is appalled by the scandalous reports of the seizure of a property, Plot 298, Wuye District, Abuja, linked to Governor Bala Muhammad (GB) by the ICPC.

"This appalling scandal would warrant a resignation or impeachment in saner climes. Thus, we hereby urge Mr. Governor to take the path of honour."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that there was confusion on Monday, January 27, in Bauchi state as Governor Muhammad approved the voluntary resignation of his chief of staff, Alhaji Abubakar Kari.

A statement signed by the secretary to the Bauchi state government, Sabiu Baba, said the governor has also approved with immediate effect the appointment of Ladan Salihu as the new chief of staff in the Government House.

Legit.ng gathered that until his appointment, Salihu was the current commissioner of information and communication in the state.

The governor thanked Kari for the selfless service rendered during his tenure of office as chief of staff and wished him Allah’s guidance in his future endeavours.

Also, Muhammad had been declared by the Supreme Court as the validly elected governor of the state.

Muhammad said his priority is not to investigate his predecessor, Mohammed Abubakar. The governor, however, noted that he would not hesitate to probe his immediate predecessor if anything is found against him.

The Bauchi governor recalled his ordeal in the hands of the country's anti-graft agency after he left office as the FCT minister.

