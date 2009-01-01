Home | News | General | Just in: Mahrez, Foden net brace each as Manchester City whitewash Burnley in one-sided Premier League encounter

- Manchester City vs Burnley was entertaining right from the first blast of the whistle

- Pep Guardiola’s men whitewashed their opponents in the one-sided match

- Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden scored a brace each and David Silva also got on the score sheet

Manchester City showed their supremacy by humiliating their visitors Burnley 5-0 on Monday night, June 22, to reduce Liverpool’s lead at the summit to 20 points.

The hosts piled so much pressure and in the 21st minute, Phil Foden opened the scoring in a spectacular fashion when he fired home from outside the area with a low drive into the Burnley goal to put his side one goal ahead.

It was 2-0 in the 43rd minute when Riyad Mahrez drove through the defense and navigated into the area before letting out a low-drive into the net and then made it 3-0 from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

On resumption from the break, David Silva made it 4-0 when he scored from close range before Foden completed the rout with a sensational strike twelve minutes later to make it 5-0.

City were hungry for more goals with Bernardo Silva missing a sitter in stoppage time, and that's how it ended. Manchester City 5-0 Burnley.

With the victory, Pep Guardiola's men are now on 63 points from 30 games, thereby reducing Liverpool's lead to 20 points - although the Reds are still unassailable with just 8 games left to play.

Manchester City vs Burnley. Mahrez shoots to score the second goal. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng earlier reported that Everton were clearly the better side against Liverpool on Sunday as they came closest on three occasions, but they somehow could not score.

There were some sparks in the first half with Everton starting brightly having a free-kick inside their half when Tom Davies was tripped by Firmino, but Andre Gomes’ last effort wasn’t properly connected by Alex Iwobi.

The best chance came in the 80th minute for the hosts when Dominic Calvert-Lewi’s back-heel was parried by Alisson Becker unto the path of Davies whose shot hit the woodwork before Virgil van Dijk put the ball away, as the Reds survive.

It was more of the hosts late on as Everton did everything possible to grasp a late winner, but they somehow could not find the back of the net. It ended in a stalemate. Ft: Everton 0-0 Liverpool.

