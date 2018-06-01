Home | News | General | Bad road responsible for Oshodi-Apapa Expressway gridlock ― PTT

Kindly Share This Story:

Apapa gridlock

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Vice-Chairman of the Presidential Task Team, Mr Kayode Opeifa has attributed the renewed gridlock along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway to the tidal effect of the Atlantic Ocean as a result of persistent rainfall which has left most parts of Lagos flooded.

Opeifa also blamed the gridlock to various potholes along Lagos-Badagry Expressway, on both sides as well as construction work being undertaken by Hi-Tech Construction company.

He said that the backlog of vessels discharged of consignments at the seaport during the lockdown on COVID19 could also be attributed to the current gridlock and congestion at Can Island Port Complex,TCIPC, even as the combined traffic personnel deployed to the access road were yet to proffer solution to the perennial gridlock.

Opeifa, however, said plans were ongoing to engage the contractor on the need to deploy palliative to the bad portion of the road in order to create easy access for motorists.

Vanguard earlier reported that Motorists plying the Apapa-Oshodi expressway, Lagos, went through the most harrowing experience of their lives, as they were trapped in traffic for the better part of the day. The ever-busy expressway was overtaken by trucks, without consideration to other road users.

From all indication, it was obvious that the Presidential Task Force charged with the responsibility of easing the gridlock along the route had abandoned the post. Rather, most of them were sighted at Jakande, Mile-Two, One and Otto Whaff bus-stops collecting tolls from defiant truck drivers who attempted to pave their ways into the Ports and tanks farms.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...