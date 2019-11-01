Home | News | General | Video: Major News headlines in Nigeria today

The Edo state chapter of the All Progressive Congress will hold its governorship election primary today. In this video, all the major players involved are discussed including the security situation in Edo state.

Also, the political landscape in Ondo state is examined as well as the mood in the APC secretariat was captured in this video.

