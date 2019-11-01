Video: Major News headlines in Nigeria today
- 11 hours 21 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Idowu Bankole
The Edo state chapter of the All Progressive Congress will hold its governorship election primary today. In this video, all the major players involved are discussed including the security situation in Edo state.
Also, the political landscape in Ondo state is examined as well as the mood in the APC secretariat was captured in this video.
Vanguard news Nigeria
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles