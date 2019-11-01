Home | News | General | Video: Major News headlines in Nigeria today
Court orders unconditional release of Ikenga Ugochinyere from police custody
I feel for Obaseki but APC ‘ll take Edo back — Gov Bello

Video: Major News headlines in Nigeria today



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 21 minutes ago
Idowu Bankole

The Edo state chapter of the All Progressive Congress will hold its governorship election primary today. In this video, all the major players involved are discussed including the security situation in Edo state.

Also, the political landscape in Ondo state is examined as well as the mood in the APC secretariat was captured in this video.

Vanguard news Nigeria

