Home | News | General | Oby Ezekwesili loses mom
COVID-19: Nigerian govt gives updates on lockdown
Jose Mourinho has been proved wrong about Didier Drogba goal record at Chelsea

Oby Ezekwesili loses mom



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has lost her mother, Mrs. Cecilia Nwayiaka Ujubuonu.

Ezekwesili made the announcement on Monday, in a statement through her spokesman, Ozioma Ubabukoh.

Ujubuonu, born April 18, 1942, died in the late hours of Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was aged 78..

alt

A native of Ndodolu Village, Umunuko, Ukpor, in Nnewi South LG of Anambra State, she was widowed after the death of her husband, Benjamin Ujubuonu, in 1988.

“The retired businesswoman devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, the church and service to humanity,” it read.

“She died in the arms and home of her daughter, Ezekwesili, in Abuja on Sunday night from cancer.”

Ujubuonu, until her death, was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 182