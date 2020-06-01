Home | News | General | Oby Ezekwesili loses mom



Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has lost her mother, Mrs. Cecilia Nwayiaka Ujubuonu.

Ezekwesili made the announcement on Monday, in a statement through her spokesman, Ozioma Ubabukoh.

Ujubuonu, born April 18, 1942, died in the late hours of Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was aged 78..

A native of Ndodolu Village, Umunuko, Ukpor, in Nnewi South LG of Anambra State, she was widowed after the death of her husband, Benjamin Ujubuonu, in 1988.

“The retired businesswoman devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, the church and service to humanity,” it read.

“She died in the arms and home of her daughter, Ezekwesili, in Abuja on Sunday night from cancer.”

Ujubuonu, until her death, was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

