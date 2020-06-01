Home | News | General | Jose Mourinho has been proved wrong about Didier Drogba goal record at Chelsea

Jose Mourinho has launched an impassioned defence of his attacking record as a manager after Paul Merson said Harry Kane may never recapture his best scoring form under the Portuguese’s guidance.

Kane returned after a major hamstring injury in Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United but struggled to impose himself upon the game. It was his first game since New Year’s Day, where he went off injured in a 1-0 defeat by Southampton..

Speaking the following day, Merson said it could be a sign of things to come for Kane due to Mourinho’s style of play and added that he thinks the England captain will be considering his Tottenham future. Kane had scored seven times in 11 games under Mourinho in all competitions before sustaining his injury.

José is back ffs pic.twitter.com/7J5vz5KWJ9 — IG (@CatenaccioIG) June 22, 2020

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...