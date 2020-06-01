DSS arraigns man over Facebook post against Osun Speaker
- 12 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Department of State Services, DSS, on Monday arraigned a 48-year old man, Joshua Sayo, before an Osun State Magistrate Court for allegedly defaming Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Timothy Owoeye.
The DSS Prosecutor, Barr B.O Nweke told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 19, 2020, in Osogbo..
Nweke alleged that the defendant did defame Osun State House of Assembly Speaker by publishing contemptuous pictures and words on a Facebook account “Sayo Oki” against him knowing to be false.
He further said the accused committed an offence contrary to Section 374(1)b & 374 and punishable under Section 375 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol. 2 Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.
But, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the defamation allegation slammed against him
The Defense Counsel, Ibraheem Imran asked the court to grant the accused bail in the most liberal term.
In her ruling Magistrate, Modupe Awodele granted bail to the accused bail in the sum of 100,000 Naira with 2 sureties in like sum.
She thereafter adjourned the case till Tuesday, July 14, 2020, for hearing
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles