DSS arraigns man over Facebook post against Osun Speaker

The Department of State Services, DSS, on Monday arraigned a 48-year old man, Joshua Sayo, before an Osun State Magistrate Court for allegedly defaming Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Timothy Owoeye.

The DSS Prosecutor, Barr B.O Nweke told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 19, 2020, in Osogbo..

Nweke alleged that the defendant did defame Osun State House of Assembly Speaker by publishing contemptuous pictures and words on a Facebook account “Sayo Oki” against him knowing to be false.

He further said the accused committed an offence contrary to Section 374(1)b & 374 and punishable under Section 375 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol. 2 Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

But, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the defamation allegation slammed against him

The Defense Counsel, Ibraheem Imran asked the court to grant the accused bail in the most liberal term.

In her ruling Magistrate, Modupe Awodele granted bail to the accused bail in the sum of 100,000 Naira with 2 sureties in like sum.

She thereafter adjourned the case till Tuesday, July 14, 2020, for hearing

