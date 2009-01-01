Home | News | General | Just in: Nigeria confirms 675 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths (see 21 states affected)

- The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that the country recorded 675 new cases of coronavirus

- The data released by the NCDC on Monday, June 22, showed that Lagos state recorded the highest number of infections

- With this latest confirmation, the total number of infections in the country has risen to 20,919

As coronavirus pandemic continues to ravages throughout the world, Nigeria's total infection rate has now excessed more than 20,000.

The federal health agency in a tweet on its official handle at 11:14 pm on Monday, June 22, disclosed that the disease spread across 21 states as Lagos takes the lead once again with 288 cases as the state highest number of infections.

The NCDC further revealed that the total number of fatalities has risen to 525, while 7,109 patients have been discharged after testing negative.

Nigeria records 675 new cases of coronavirus

The 675 new COVID-19 infections were spread across 21 states as seen in the list below:

Lagos-288

Oyo-76

Rivers-56

Delta-31

Ebonyi-30

Gombe-28

Ondo-20

Kaduna-20

Kwara-20

Ogun-17

FCT-16

Edo-13

Abia-10

Nasarawa-9

Imo-9

Bayelsa-8

Borno-8

Katsina-8

Sokoto-3

Bauchi-3

Plateau-2

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as governments across levels channel efforts against the coronavirus scourge, the presidential task force on Covid-19 said things may dive down to worse as more fatalities may be recorded in the coming weeks.

Speaking with pressmen, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation and chairman of the presidential task force on Covid-19, made this known as virus ravages the country.

Mustapha has now attributed the spike in the number of cases to the large scale testing which the country has embarked upon. The PTF chairman, however, warned against the inevitable danger ahead, saying Nigeria may get into panic mode soon.

In a related development, Lagos doctors are said to be overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in the state.

Dr. Aronyewahab Ayofe, a doctor who works with the Lagos state health service commission made the disclosure in an interview with Legit.ng.

Ayofe, who works at the Ifako Ijaiye general hospital, said the doctors in the state are sometimes overworked. He disclosed that medical personnel lack adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other essential facilities.

