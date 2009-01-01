Home | News | General | BREAKING: PDP aspirant steps down for Governor Obaseki

A frontline aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, Mr Gideon Ikhine, has stepped down from the governorship primaries for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Ikhine, a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), announced his decision on Monday, June 22 at his campaign secretariat in the state capital, Benin.

Governor Obaseki, the PDP state party chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi and other party leaders from across the state were in attendance at the briefing.

Ikhine said Governor Obaseki’s defection to the party was God’s great answer to the party and his aspiration.

The coast is getting clearer for Governor Obaseki ahead of the PDP primary election. Photo credit: Edo state govt

He said he and his supporters had resolved to work with the governor to ensure that a better tomorrow is achieved in the state.

Responding, Governor Obaseki said that with the political situation in the state, history was being made in the country.

His words: “I appreciate my brother and co-aspirant, Engineer Ikhine, who has aligned with me, in sustaining the developmental strides in Edo state, as the PDP primary election draws near.

“He brings with him a structure spread across 192 wards, and we appreciate the show of solidarity.”

Governor Obaseki also commended the aspirant for reconciling with the party by identifying the lapses in Edo PDP and ensuring that the lapses were addressed.

He noted that governance ought to be about the people and not about a few individuals.

An experienced and well-respected politician in Edo state, Ikhine’s first stint into politics was between 1987 and 1988, during political parties formation in the Third Republic.

He was one of the pioneer members of the Nigeria Youth Organization which morphed into the Ideal Peoples Party led by then formidable politicians - Alhaji Sani Sha’aban, Alhaji Muazu Abubarkar III, Chief Joseph Ighofose, Chief Ayodele Kosoko among others.

Governor Obaseki is now favourite to clinch the PDP's governorship ticket in Edo state.

Ahead of the PDP primary, Governor Obaseki's chances have become brighter after he met with key stakeholders within the opposition party.

