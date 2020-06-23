Home | News | General | Nigeria records 675 new COVID-19 cases, death toll now 525

In the past few months, Nigeria center for disease control( NCDC) had been updating us on the number of confirmed cases found each day. The deadly virus is said to be spreading in some states in Nigeria especially in Lagos and kano as these states have the highest number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria. We still don’t know why the virus keeps increasing daily, even though preventive measures were being taken. We hope this stops soon.

Nigeria records another 675 new cases of COVID 19 as the total case result to 20,919..

According to the latest report from the Nigeria center for disease control, NCDC, the country has record 675 new active cases of COVID 19 disease on June 22, 2020.

The country has record another new case of COVID 19. It keeps increasing daily.

Below are the states affected by COVID 19

Lagos-288

Oyo-76

Rivers-56

Delta-31

Ebonyi-30

Gombe-28

Ondo-20

Kaduna-20

Kwara-20

Ogun-17

FCT-16

Edo-13

Abia-10

Nasarawa-9

Imo-9

Bayelsa-8

Borno-8

Katsina-8

Sokoto-3

Bauchi-3

Plateau-2

20,919 confirmed

7,109 discharged

525 deaths

