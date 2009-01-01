Home | News | General | Tottenham boss Mourinho attacks Arsenal legend using Drogba, others

- Jose Mourinho has slammed Arsenal legend Paul Merson for saying his tactics would affect Harry Kane's goal haul for a season

- Kane had few chances at goal during Tottenham's 1-1 with Man United in the past week

- Mourinho used facts and figures about the past strikers he has worked with to back his claim

Jose Mourinho has responded to Paul Merson's criticisms about his tactics which the former Arsenal star claims that Tottenham striker Harry Kane could leave the club.

The England captain who has not featured for Spurs since his hamstring problem in January, made his return from injury during their 1-1 draw with Man United.

The 26-year-old had a few opportunities in the match as Tottenham had to defend in most part of the game against Mourinho's former employers.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday Merson questioned how long Kane will want to play under Mourinho.

“When Jose took the job I worried for Harry Kane,” Merson said. “He played under Pochettino and Tottenham had a go wherever they went. There were goals, there were crosses, there were shots.

“I think he'll have a serious think at the end of the season, I really do. I don't see him getting 25-30 goals a season the way Jose will want to play."

But the Portuguese boss made an illustration with the past strikers he worked with, using their respective goals in an attempt to disagree with Merson's claims that Kane will not score many goals under his tutelage in pre-match conference ahead of Spurs match with West Ham.

Jose Mourinho disagrees with Arsenal legend Paul Merson who claimed Harry Kane will not score many goals because of his tactics.

Source: Getty Images

“I can say, that I had a few strikers that played for me and they are not bad.

“Drogba played for me for four seasons, he scored 186 goals, which gives an average of 46 goals per season.

“Ronaldo played for me for three seasons, he scored 168 goals, which gives an average of 56 goals per season.

“Karim Benzema played for me for three seasons, he was not always starting because he was young at the time, but he scored for me 78 goals, a 26 goal average per season.

“Milito played one season for me, he scored 30 goals, he won three title. Of course the average is 30.

“Zlatan played for me one and a half seasons because of injury. He scored 58 goals, which gives a 29 average."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jose Mourinho was caught on camera speaking to Bruno Fernandes and had a chuckle during Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Man United.

The Special One faced his former employers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and took the lead through Steven Bergwijn in the first half.

