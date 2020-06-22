Home | News | General | Black don't crack: Man flaunts his 86-year-old grandmother dripping with swag on her birthday (video)

- A Twitter user left netizens in awe after sharing a video during his grandmother's surprise birthday

- As the granny walked into the room, those attending the event all shouted in joy and one could notice the birthday girl looked nowhere near her age

- The 86-year-old was dressed in a brown jumpsuit with nicely done hair and long heels

A Twitter user stunned many after showing off his grandmother who had just turned 86 years old.

The tweep by the name @Science_social9 shared a short video in which the family had gathered to celebrate their grandmother's surprise birthday party.

As the grandmother walked into the room, they all shouted in joy and one could notice how young she looked.

A tweep introduced her 86-year-old grandma who looks half her age

The 86-year-old was dressed in a brown jumpsuit with nicely done hair and heels.

She seemed a bit surprised to see her family gathered around for her birthday and gave them a bright smile as she waved towards them.

"Y'all my grandmother turned 86 today. Not one wrinkle!" the tweep wrote.

The grandmother definitely had swag in her dressing and appeared to be half her age with amazing charisma and sassiness unexpected from someone her age.

Here are some of the reactions from the post:

