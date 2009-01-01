Home | News | General | Igbo president non-negotiable - Nwobodo

- Nwobodo has advocated for Igbo presidency

- According to him, the time has come for the southeast to be counted among regions that have occupied the presidency

- Going further, he said the Igbo deserves it since the north and west have have been there

The southeast should be giving the chance to produce the next president in Nigeria, a former old Anambra state governor, Chief Jim Nwobodo has said.

He disclosed this at his Amechi country home when a chieftaincy title was bestowed on him by the Amurri Ancient Kingdom, The Nation reports.

According to him, since the West and the North have both produce Nigeria president, it is appropriate that the same priviledge be accorded the southeast.

He said the region should not be denied no matter the political party.

Going further, he argued that for justice and equity to reign, the Igbo should produce the number one citizen in 2023.

“It is time for Igbo presidency. At 80 I can say anything, nothing to be afraid of again," he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that in their quest for self-determination and expression of zero tolerance for any sort of suppression, youths of Igbo extraction have been advised on how they should go about their agitations.

The admonition was given on Sunday, June 14, by the president-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

Nwodo urged the youths to ensure observance of decorum and civility in the face of provocation.

Noting that hunger and ignorance are two kinds of war confronting Nigerians, the Igbo leader directed the attention of the youngsters to the use of knowledge as a powerful tool for self-actualisation.

He called on the youths to emulate other countries of the world which have shifted their interest to knowledge rather than crude oil because the latter will keep dropping as is the case presently.

In another development, Mallam Shettima Yerima, the president, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), has sent a warning message to some ethnic groups including Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to stop peddling lies against him or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

Legit.ng reports that Shettima in a media statement issued on Saturday, June 5, said he and his group have been the targets of propaganda and lies put together by illegal and secessionist groups in the country to score cheap political points.

The AYCF leader lamented that the ethnic groups have been consistent in spreading lies and propaganda against him and his group in the past few months on social media.

He cited instances where he was accused of making unpalatable remarks against Yoruba and Igbo people, saying that such stories were a red herring put together to destroy his popularity and acceptance among the progressive forces in the southern area of Nigeria.

Nwodo stated: "If you look at all rich countries in the world today, you would see that one thing that is driving them is knowledge. It is no longer oil. Oil will continue to fall because alternative sources of energy have emerged."

