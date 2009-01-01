Home | News | General | Tension at Etihad as plane carries 1 racial message above stadium during Man City clash with Burnley

- Manchester City humiliated visitors Burnley 5-0 on Monday night

- A lane with a message ‘ All White Lives Matter’ was flown right above the stadium

- Burnley have condemned the act, promising to bring perpetrators to book

Manchester City and Burnley players were stunned on Monday night, June 22, during their Premier League clash at the Etihad as a plane with ‘All White Lives Matter’ message flew past the stadium.

Upon the restart of the Premier League, all players and staff of both teams are made to go on one knee and it was also observed during the game with referee Andre Marriner sounding the whistle.

City defeated Burnley 5-0 and Pep Guardiola's men are now on 63 points from 30 games, thereby reducing Liverpool's lead to 20 points - although the Reds are still unassailable with just 8 games left to play.

But before the clash, players of both teams went down on one knee and the 'Black Lives Matter' was once again on the back of the shirts of those playing, however a plane flew around the stadium before halftime carrying the message 'All White Lives Matter Burnley.'

According to top journalist James Duker, the plane made a dummy run above the stadum during the game but it is yet unclear who was involved in such act and what the intention was.

Manchester City: Plane flies over Etihad with 'All White Lives Matter' message. Photo Credit: BBC (Twitter)

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City showed their supremacy by humiliating their visitors Burnley 5-0 on Monday night, June 22, to reduce Liverpool’s lead at the summit to 20 points.

And in a swift, Burnley condemned the banner in strong terms and apologised to both City and the Black Lives Matter movement. The club also promised to ban those responsible after investigations are concluded.

The statement read: "Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening."

