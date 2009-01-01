Home | News | General | Insecurity in Benue is on the rise - Governor Ortom cries out

- Governor Samuel Ortom has lamented over insecurity in Benue state

- The governor said the level of insecurity in the state needs urgent attention

- Ortom, however, advised the local council chairmen in the state to work in harmony with security agencies

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has cried out over the rising crime rate and crisis going on in different parts of the state.

This Day reports that the governor who decried the situation while swearing in new council chairmen at the Government House in Makurdi on Monday, June 22, lamented that the negative developments have direct serious effects on peace without which development cannot thrive in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that he urged the new chairmen to work in harmony with security agencies as well as traditional rulers, community leaders and other reputable leaders in their council areas to nip any form of crisis in the bud.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state addressing people of the state. Credit: Twitter/ Benue government.

He urged them to adopt the saying that prevention is better than cure in handling security matters in their different domains.

Ortom harped on service delivery by the chairmen to their people, urging them to serve faithfully, diligently and conscientiously “because there is always a day to give account of their stewardship.”

He said: “You must bear in mind that the days of playing politics are over. Now is the time to concentrate on giving the electorate quality service because that is the reason for giving you their mandate. By this swearing-in, democratic governance has been fully enthroned.

"We cannot claim to be democrats if we practise what is at variance with democracy, its tenets and ethos. I enjoin you all to participate freely, support and contribute your efforts in sustaining the same for our collective good.”

He equally reminded the council chairmen of the existing anti-open grazing law and advised them to work hand in hand with the livestock guard to enforce it.

Recalls that the state conducted its local council polls on May 30, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning in 23 local government areas.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Benue government ordered the reopening of churches and mosques for religious worships some weeks after they were shut over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It was reported that the government, however, directed that the churches and mosques must hold staggered worship sessions to allow room for social distancing.

A statement issued by an aide to Governor Ortom, indicated that this was part of the decisions reached on Thursday, May 21, in Makurdi at the end of a joint meeting of the Benue State Executive Council and the State Action Committee on COVID-19.

