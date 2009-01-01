Home | News | General | Rashford lands big deal with top American rapper after helping UK children in getting free meals

- Marcus Rashford's deal with Roc agency has finally been made public

- Roc Nation was created in 2013 and it is being owned by rapper Jay-Z

- Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne are also with the company

Sports agency known as Roc Nation which is owned by American rapper Jay-Z has announced that Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has penned a deal with them.

This announcement comes days after the England international forced UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to change his decision towards giving free meals to children during summer holidays.

According to the report on Daily Mail, Roc Nation were of great help to Marcus Rashford in his project in making sure that children in the United Kingdom get free meals.

The report added that Roc Nation worked closely with Marcus Rashford's family members before they came out with their official announcement.

‘'We can confirm that Roc Nation has represented Marcus Rashford since April 2020.

'‘The representation is strictly off-field, encompassing philanthropy, PR and marketing, communications, digital strategy and commercial partnerships. DNMaysportsmgt continue to represent Marcus Rashford for all on-field activity,'' Roc Nation explained according to Daily Mail.

Before signing the deal with Roc Nation, Marcus Rashford is said to have met famous rapper Jay-Z last February before they agreed terms in April this year.

Seven years ago, Jay-Z formed the company before he opened a branch office in the United Kingdom in December 2019.

Marcus Rashford is not the only Manchester United stars who has a deal with Roc Nation as Eric Bailly and even former Red Devils' forward Romelu Lukaku have deals.

Marcus Rashford, Man United striker, signs with Jay-Z's Roc Nation agency (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

After forcing Tottenham to a draw in their last game, Manchester United are preparing for their next tie against Sheffield United.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Peter Schmeichel described the signing of Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo a positive one for Manchester United considering his performances so far since he joined the Red Devils.

During the days when Odion Ighalo used to play football on the street in Lagos, the Nigerian used to wear Manchester United jersey everywhere.

His dream is to play for the Old Trafford landlords and that was fulfilled when the Red Devils signed him in January this year after Marcus Rashford got injured.

Odion Ighalo has proven since then that he is a good striker scoring four goals so far in nine games and will be at Old Trafford until January next year.

[embedded content]

