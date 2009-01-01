Home | News | General | Another tragedy averted as NAF troops thwart bandits’ attack in Kaduna, recover 40 cattle

- Troops of the Nigerian Air Force in collaboration with other security agencies averted what could have led to another tragedy in Kaduna on Sunday

- The operatives foiled an attack by bandits and recovered some cattle stolen by the criminals

- While there were no casualties among the security operatives and civilians, some of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds

Lives were saved and some herds of cattle recovered in Kaduna on Sunday, June 21, as the operatives of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) thwarted an attack by armed bandits along the Kwauya-Tsamiya village.

This was revealed in a statement released on Monday, June 22, by Major General John Enenche who is the coordinator of defence media operations at the Defence Headquarters, Channels TV reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the attack was repelled by the personnel of the 404 Force Protection Group (404 FPG) NAF Base Kaduna.

Nigerian Air Force Thwarts Bandits’ Attack In Kaduna. Photo credit: Nigerian Air Force

Enenche explained that the bandits had raided the Fulani settlements and seized some herds of cattle at gun point.

A Rapid Response Force (RRF) team supported by NAF special forces and local vigilantes was subsequently dispatched to pursue and recover the rustled cattle.

While there were no casualties among the security operatives and civilians, some of the bandits managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

The bandits were also forced to abandon 40 cattle as they fled in different directions.

The NAF commended the officers for their gallantry and urged them to sustain their efforts to curb the activities of bandits and all other criminal elements.

In a related development, the Biu community in Kaduna state has commended the Nigerian Army under the leadership of the chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, for the tireless and laudable efforts in ensuring security for Nigeria.

In a ceremony organised by the community in commemoration of the mother of the chief of army staff, Alhaji Bawa Garba (ABG), the patron of the association in Kaduna said that General Buratai’s commitment to the peace, security and unity of Nigeria is unprecedented.

Garba said it is a big pride to Biu community, Borno state and Nigeria as a whole to have a visionary, selfless and committed leader who is focused on ensuring the country's territorial space is secured.

According to Garba, no chief of army staff in the history of Nigeria has recorded numerous achievements like General Buratai has so far achieved.

