No state in Nigeria is COVID-19 free - NCDC

As cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Nigeria, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has revealed that there is no state that is free from the outbreak.

He disclosed this the Presidential Task Force (PTF) media briefing on Monday, June 22, in Abuja.

According to him, some states who might not have recorded any COVID-19 case at the moment, will eventually do.

Going further, he praised Akwa Ibom, Edo, Plateau and Lagos, for their response to the outbreak.

However, Ihekweazu says he is disappointed that Nigerians were grossly not adhering to the preventive measures against the disease.

Official reveals what happened to 20 out of 37 health workers that tested positive for COVID-19 in the state

Legit.ng had also reported that Ihekweazu adjudged the Emergency Operating Center (EOC) in Akwa Ibom state as the best in the country.

Dr Ihekweazu and officials of World Health Organisation (WHO), who were in the state on a working tour of health facilities over the weekend, commended the Akwa Ibom state government for its investment in healthcare and building institutional capacity to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed satisfaction over the facilities and quality of personnel available in the state and assured that the federal government and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 will be pleased to deepen collaborations with the state.

