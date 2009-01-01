Home | News | General | My body is only for billionaires - Bobrisky says as he hijacks the internet with hot new photo

- Cross-dresser Bobrisky has once again reiterated that he is only available for super wealthy individuals

- Bobrisky in a new photo post shared on his IG page said that his body is only meant for billionaires

- According to him, it is only haters who will say that he is not good looking

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky is on a mission to let people know just how good looking he is and how it is only the super wealthy that can afford to be with him.

The effeminate celebrity took to his official page on photo sharing app, Instagram, to declare that his body is only meant for people who have attained the billionaire status.

"When I tell you guys my body is meant for billionaires only, you think I am joking," Bobrisky wrote in the caption that accompanied his post.

This was followed by the cross-dresser noting that it is only a hater that will come out to say he does not look good.

Corss-dresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky. Photo: Instagram/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

See his post below:

Some fans were spotted in the comment section hailing the cross-dresser. Read what some of them had to say below:

justina7327: "Bobrisky is more gorgeous than 10billion girls or ladies."

orlee_j: "One day we will leave instagram for you."

abiolaodunayomi: "Always looking good."

fruttisdelight: "You look ravishingly pretty."

mariam_adun_: "You're over hot abeg ....if you no gree go hug transformer."

The cross-dresser has been flooding his page with beautiful photos ever since he became the object of mockery on social media after he attended his father’s birthday dressed as a man.

Bobrisky showed up at the family event without any make-up and some of the photos that made the rounds in the online community captured the cross-dresser looking entirely different from how he appears in his Instagram photos.

In his defense, Bobrisky in an exchange with a fan on his page noted that he made the appearance at his parent’s celebration because he was not the celebrant. According to him, they are well aware of his lifestyle and they also see most of his posts on Instagram.

