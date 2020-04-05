Home | News | General | Tragedy as flood sweeps 17-year-old girl in Lagos after heavy rain, LASEMA speaks on search and rescue operation

- The heavy rain of Monday, June 22, swept away a 17-year-old girl simply identified as Ayisat

- The unfortunate incident was confirmed by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, which said search and rescue operation is ongoing

- Parents have been called upon to restrain their wards during and after rainfall in order to prevent such unfortunate incidents

A 17-year-old girl simply identified as Ayisat has been swept away by flood at Alapafuja Close in Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate.

The Nation reports that the teenager was swept away was on Monday, June 22, after the heavy rainfall.

Legit.ng gathers that residents of the estate trooped out in search of the young girl without success.

The director general of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the search and rescue has been extended to connecting water channels.

He called on parents to restrain their wards during and after rainfall in order to prevent such unfortunate cases.

