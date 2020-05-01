Home | News | General | COVID-19: Taraba lifts lockdown till July 6
By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo -Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has approved a further review of the state’s lockdown to allow free movement till July 6, 2020.

This was contained in a statement issued Monday night by Special Adviser to Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu.

According to the statement, “the review is to facilitate movements as the state prepares for Local Government Council elections scheduled for June 30, 2020.

“Under the present review, Tuesday, June 23 to Monday, July 6, 2020, is now free from restriction of movements.

“Government has, however, advised the people not to forget to observe all the already well-publicised measures against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The government also reminded the general public that the state’s borders with its neighbours remain closed until further notice and security agencies are under instruction to enforce the closure strictly.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

