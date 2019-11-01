Home | News | General | 2023 Presidency belongs to Ndigbo — Nwobodo

Kindly Share This Story:

Ndigbo

…As posters of EX–Anambra CJ flood states

By Vincent Ujumadu & Dennis Agbo

SECOND Republic Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo has stated that the 2023 Nigeria Presidency belongs to the South East and no other zone.

He stated that the ceding of the next Nigeria Presidency to an Igboman or woman was for the interest of justice, equity and fair play and urged all political parties to adopt South East as destination for it’s presidential candidates.

Nwobodo, who spoke, yesterday in his Enugu country home, while receiving a chieftaincy title, ‘Eziokwu bu Ndu’’ bestowed on him by the traditional ruler of Amuri Ancient kingdom, stated that any one who does not believe in 2023 Igbo presidency project, does not wish Nigeria well.

He said: “2023 will be the turn of south East to produce the Nigerian president. So, I am calling on other parts of the country to support the project for the interest of justice, equity and fair play.

“The South- East geo political zone of the country deserves to produce the next president who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the next political dispensation.”

According to him, as a nation existing under a tripartite arrangement of North, South and East, it would be proper for other segments of the country to throw their full weight behind the South East in its quest for Igbo Presidency.

Nwobodo expressed appreciation to the Traditional Ruler of Amuri, HRH Igwe Charles Nwoye, for the honour bestowed on him.

Meantime, posters of the immediate past chief judge of Anambra State, Justice Peter Umeadi have flooded many states of the federation in what a source close to him said was part of the sensitization exercise by those who want the former CJ to join the 2023 presidential race.

The posters have no political party on them, which the source said, was deliberate because the timetable for the 2023 general elections has not been made public.

“It is only to sensitize the people on the political ambition of the former chief judge. It is not a campaign period yet and that is why the posters have no political party. But we can assure Nigerians that the former CJ will be contesting for the president of Nigeria,” the source said.

When Justice Umeadi joined the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in 2019 after his retirement from the bench, he did not indicate the political office he was interested in, but the posters that have flooded the streets showed that he might after all be eyeing the nation’s number one political office in 2023.

In March this year, Justice Umeadi visited the Regent of Nri, his home town and informed him that he needed his blessings because he was preparing to run for a public office.

Umeadi told the Monarch: “One year ago, I joined APGA. After one year, I began to build my political structure. That is why I invited women from all the 179 autonomous communities in the state as a starting point to my house to tell them that I will be vying for a political office”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...