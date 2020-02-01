Home | News | General | Benin Inferno: Buhari directs relevant authorities to assist victims

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has called on local and federal authorities to provide assistance to victims of the fire incident in Oba Market, Benin, Edo State.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their shops and wares.’’

The President also directed an investigation into the cause of the inferno, in order to avoid the “horrific’’ situation in the future, while condoling with all those that were affected.

