Benin Inferno: Buhari directs relevant authorities to assist victims



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 12 hours 15 minutes ago
Benin Inferno: Buhari directs relevant authorities to assist victims
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has called on local and federal authorities to provide assistance to victims of the fire incident in Oba Market, Benin, Edo State.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their shops and wares.’’

The President also directed an investigation into the cause of the inferno, in order to avoid the “horrific’’ situation in the future, while condoling with all those that were affected.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

