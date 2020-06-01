Home | News | General | Hollywood producer, Steve Bing commits suicide

Steve Bing, popular American producer, philanthropist, and writer has committed suicide.

According to TMZ, Bing died on Monday after he jumped from the 27th floor of his apartment building in L.A.’s Century City neighborhood…

It was learnt that the producer was suffering from depression due to lack of human contact during quarantine.

Bing, who founded Shangri-La Entertainment pursued a career in Hollywood and in 2000 became the executive producer of the Sylvester Stallone film, “Get Carter.”

In 2003, he co-wrote the action-comedy “Kangaroo Jack, “Missing in Action”

Bing also produced “CSNY/Deja Vu,” “Rock the Kasbah,” “Get Carter,” “Girl Walks Into a Bar” and a Jerry Lee Lewis documentary amongst others.

Former US president, Bill Clinton took to his Twitter page mourning Bing.

In his tribute, Clinton wrote: “I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in.

“I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace

