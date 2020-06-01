Home | News | General | Edo: Oshiomhole can’t make you governor – PDP attacks Pastor Ize-Iyamu over ‘godfatherism’

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has launched a scanty attack on Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said Ize-Iyamu lacks the quality to become Edo State governor, even with the help of his “godfather,” Adams Oshiomhole, who is the suspended National Chairman of APC..

Ologbondiyan insisted that people of Edo State have said they won’t vote for Ize-Iyamu.

In a statement, the PDP’s spokesman recalled how Oshiomhole once said Ize-Iyamu lacked the character to become governor of the state.

According to Ologbondiyan: “Moreover, the people of Edo state had been openly told by Ize-Iyamu’s godfather, Adams Oshiomhole, that he is not fit to occupy the office of the governor of Edo state for reasons he had also put in public space.

“According to Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu is only good for political “night meetings” and not to occupy the highest office in the state, where he will fail.

“Edo people can also recall how Oshiomhole swore before God and man that people with the character traits of Ize-Iyamu should not be allowed anywhere near a public office like that of a governor.

“It is therefore nauseating that having degraded Ize-Iyamu across Edo state and beyond, the APC, in their arrogance and disrespect for the leaders and the people Edo, want to foist such an individual on the state through a shambolic primary election.

“Given the crisis that has destroyed the APC to its tatters, it is difficult to assert that Ize-Iyamu will be their eventual candidate.”

Ize-Iyamu emerged as APC governorship candidate after his victory at the party’s primary election yesterday.

He had polled a total of 27, 838 votes to defeat his closest contestant, Odubu.

However, the third aspirant, Osaro Obazee, had withdrawn from the race earlier.

Recall that the party had screened out the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki to pave the way for Ize-Iyamu’s victory at the primary election.

Following Obaseki’s disqualification, the governor had defected to the PDP

