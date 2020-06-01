Home | News | General | #BBNaijaReunion2020: My fans protect me – Tacha

Natacha Akide, popularly called Tacha, the disqualified housemate in the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show has said that her fans are simply protective. This is as her fans have been seen to attack fans of other housemates.

Speaking on Monday night, during the Big Brother Naija re-union show, Tacha said that her fans are not exactly a reflection of who she is, but they just relate to her. She further said that her fans do not attack other fans..

“When I came out of the house, it was for me all love. It has been that way ever since. There was no need to base judgements on what happened in the house

“My fans are not exactly a reflection of me; I think they relate to me. My fans are protective

“My fans do not attack other fans, I came up with a resolution to end all rift.

Mercy Eke, the winner of the show and Elozonam, however countered her immediately. While Elozonam said that there is a “thread of attack and violence amongst her fans”, Mercy on her part said “Even Tacha herself knows that her fans attack other people”

To support her claims, Mercy further said that Tacha herself has the attitude of “liking and repost comments of her fans on social media, going against other housemates and fans”

Diane Russet on her part showed appreciation to her fans for the love and support she has enjoyed from her fans. “It’s like they just put my matter on their head”, she said.

Thelma revealed that she gets more of negative vibes from her fans than the positives, and KimOprah, explain an incident where Mercy fans were dragging her on social media said “I had to text Mercy to as if we are cool, and she said there is no problem between us”

The Big Brother Naija 2020 re-union is aired on Monday to Thursday night, on Africa Magic stations

