BREAKING: Court bars Gaidom from parading self APC member
- 40 minutes ago
A Rivers High Court has restrained former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Victor Giadom from parading himself as a member or officer of the party.
Justice C. Nwogu gave the order in a suit filed by Okechukwu Chidor Ogbonna and Mac-Lords Peterson against APC Rivers chapter; Acting chairman of the chapter Igo Aguma; Victor Giadom and Golden Chioma in Port-Harcourt.
The court stated having been suspended by the State Executive Committee (SEC) of APC, Giadom should not participate in the activities of the party pending determination of the substantive case.
The judge ruled: “An order of interim order is hereby made restraining the third defendant from parading himself as an officer or member… or exercising any right or privilege accruable to members….”
APC Rivers had forwarded Barrister Worgu Boms as replacement to National Working Committee (NWC), which swore him in on Monday.
The Judge adjourned further hearing in the suit to July, 9 2020.
