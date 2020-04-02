Police charge man to court for ‘having sex with a pig’





Ayokunbi Olaniyi has been arrested and charged to court for allegedly having sex with a pig in Ibadan.





Twenty-two-year-old Olaniyi, who resides in Elewi Odo area, Iwo road, was arraigned at a chief magistrate court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo state, on Tuesday.





The police charged him with one count of unnatural offence.





Olaniyi pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Making his submission during the court session, Opeyemi Olagunju, prosecution counsel, told the court that the defendant allegedly had sex with a pig against the order of nature on April 2, 2020, at about 4pm at Elewi Odo, Ibadan.





He said the defendant worked for one Adenike Taiwo who owns a pig farm in Elewi Odo.





Olagunju said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 214 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.





Mumin Jimoh, the defence counsel, prayed the court to grant bail to his client in the most liberal terms.





Jimoh said the owner of the pig has forgiven the defendant.





However, delivering a ruling, Olaide Amzat, the chief magistrate, said: “If the owner has forgiven the defendant, has God forgiven him or the pig forgiven him?”





“The law must take its cause”.





Amzat admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.





The matter has been adjourned to July 21 for hearing.





