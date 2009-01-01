Home | News | General | COVID-19: WHO reveals countries with no death cases
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 35 minutes ago
Africa has recorded 8,222 deaths due to complications arising from COVID-19.

According to the latest figure released by the World Health Organization, WHO, regional office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, the number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen to 312,740 in the past 24 hours.

Africa has also recorded more than 149,000 recoveries from COVID-19 infections.

As of Tuesday, Seychelles has reported 11 cases and zero death, followed by Lesotho (12 cases, 0 death, Namibia (63 cases, 0 death), (Eritrea 143 cases, 0 death), and Uganda (774 cases, 0 death).


Egypt has 2,193 reported deaths, the highest number on the continent.

Meanwhile, Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, has recorded 506 reported deaths.


