COVID-19: WHO reveals countries with no death cases





Africa has recorded 8,222 deaths due to complications arising from COVID-19.





According to the latest figure released by the World Health Organization, WHO, regional office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, the number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen to 312,740 in the past 24 hours.





Africa has also recorded more than 149,000 recoveries from COVID-19 infections.





As of Tuesday, Seychelles has reported 11 cases and zero death, followed by Lesotho (12 cases, 0 death, Namibia (63 cases, 0 death), (Eritrea 143 cases, 0 death), and Uganda (774 cases, 0 death).





Egypt has 2,193 reported deaths, the highest number on the continent.





Meanwhile, Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, has recorded 506 reported deaths.









Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers