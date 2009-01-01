Home | News | General | Jubilation in Italy as Juventus agree €75m fee with Barcelona to sign sensational midfielder

- Arthur Melo’s deal to leave Barcelona for Juventus is finally happening

- The Old Lady are ready to convince the player to move

- Reports say Juve are offering the player an improved wages of £4.5m (€5m) a year

Italian giants Juventus have agreed a €75million ($85million) fee with Barcelona for Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo to move to Turin according to latest reports from SkySports.

It was gathered that Arthur had informed Barcelona about his willingness to remain with the Catalan club, but Juventus have somehow persuaded him.

According to the report, Juventus manager is hoping he can build his midfield around the player just the same way he did with Jorginho at Napoli and Chelsea.

The Serie A club have reportedly offered the 23-year-old an improved wages than what he earns at his current club Barcelona with Sky Italy disclosing that the new offer is £4.5m (€5m) a year.

Arthur is expected to feature for Barcelona when they play Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday night, the player is reportedly willing to remain at Camp Nou.

Arthur Melo in action for Barcelona. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The two clubs are also said to want to conclude the transfer before June 30 - but Juve sporting director Fabio Paritici has denied this.

He has admitted publicly, however, that player still needs to be convinced.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks with Barcelona over a possible fresh two year deal that will see him remain at the club until the end of 2023 season.

The Argentine is looking to extend his stay at the club, but Barcelona have vowed not to increase if current wages as he earns £1.15million-a-week.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the Catalan club will not increase the player’s wages with the club also suffering the effect of the pandemic financially.

Legit.ng earlier reported that it was an intense training session for Barcelona as manager Quique Setien reportedly had to separate the bust-up between Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann who joined Barcelona for a whopping £108million has failed to impress since joining the club from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid last summer.

There are reports that the Catalan club are making efforts to sell the Frenchman as they are also financially affected by the pandemic.

