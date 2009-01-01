Home | News | General | Reps react to Ghana's apology over Nigeria's demolished building, insist on 1 condition

- The House of Representatives has received Ghana's letter of apology over the demolition of Nigeria's high commission building in Accra

- The House, however, noted that it will not tolerate further attacks on Nigeria's presence in Ghana

- Added to this, the lower legislative body insisted that the building must be rebuilt

The House of Representatives has reacted to the letter of apology sent by Ghana's ministry of foreign affairs and regional integration over the demolition of Nigeria's high commission building in Accra.

During its meeting with the minister of Nigeria's foreign affairs minister, Godfrey Onyeama, the House gave a stern warning that the federal government will not tolerate another similar attack, TVC reports.

The speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiala, insisted that the demolished building must be rebuilt by the Ghanaian government.

Gbajabilamila noted that any affront on a Nigerian institution abroad is an attack on the federal government.

The speaker pointed out that the hope of the House is that this latest development will be the last ugly issue between Nigeria and Ghana.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ghana had apologised to the federal government over the demolition of a building occupied by Nigeria's high commission staff.

Regretting the act carried out by some Ghanaian public officials, the country's ministry of foreign affairs and regional integration described it as a violation of the "Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

In a press statement sent to the Nigerian government, the ministry apologised for the development and vowed to bring the culprits to book.

Having beefed up security at the said site, the West African nation noted that investigation into the details of the issue is underway.

It added: “While expressing regrets over the incident, the Ministry wishes to reassure the diplomatic community in Ghana and the Nigerian High Commission in particular that Ghana remains a law-abiding country that upholds the principle of the rule of law."

Before this, a Ghanian businessman had supervised the demolition of some apartments in the Nigerian high commission in Accra, Ghana.

The business who invaded the high commission with armed men had accused the commission of encroaching on his land. Some of the apartments destroyed were reportedly being constructed to house staff and visitors. Officials of the commission reportedly contacted the police but efforts were not made to prevent the demolition.

