Hold Governor Akeredolu responsible for crisis in Ondo APC - Group declares

- Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been accused of intimidating his opponents within the APC

- This is as the party in the state prepares for its governorship primary election next month

- Stakeholders in the state have called on security agencies to intervene in the situation

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo state governorship primary election, the Adelami Lamilaka campaign organisation has asked security agencies to hold Governor Rotimi Akeredolu responsible if any life is lost during the exercise.

The campaign team in a statement sent to journalists on Tuesday, June 23 and signed by its spokesman, Barrister Segun Ogodo, accused the governor of aiding and abetting gross insecurity in the state particularly in Owo, his hometown.

Part of the statement read: “Owo community has been living under palpable fears as guns and other dangerous weapons are being openly displayed with sporadic gunshots even in the day time without any challenge.

“The police seems to be helpless as they complain of no operational vehicle for them to respond to emergencies.

“The authorities and the general public are invited to note the challenging situation in Owo community and to further note that crimes related to killing and kidnapping of party stalwarts may not be far from the nefarious activities of this killer squad.

“The task, for them, became necessary as there are about six aspirants contesting against Mr Governor in his hometown, Owo.”

The campaign team asked the security agencies to investigate and make proper arrests before the Monday, July 20 primary election.

“Mr Governor seems to have given the marching order to his aides that this election is a do or die affair for him, that it is either he wins or something else happens.

“Governor Akeredolu should be held responsible and be made to face the full wrath of the law if any life is lost or threatened henceforth,” the statement added.

Recall that the Olayide Adelami campaign organization recently dismissed a report claiming that its principal is not a registered member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The campaign organization was reacting to a claim by the chairman of the APC in Owo, Sydney Ogunleye that Adelami was not a member of the party.

The group in a statement sent to journalists on Sunday, June 14, said Chief Adelami is a financial and card-carrying member of the ruling APC.

Meanwhile, Ondo state deputy governor, Honourable Agboola Ajayi, has stated that the APC in Ondo state has become a poisoned space.

Ajayi, who recently resigned from the ruling party, disclosed this after defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the reason he resigned from APC is that the party is having breathing difficulties because one man is kneeling on its neck.

