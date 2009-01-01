Home | News | General | Retiring ‘Dwarf Giant’ knocks Floyd Mayweather out of boxing's record books

- Wanheng Menayothin has recorded 54-0 boxing career fights without losing

- The 34-year-old has however broken the record of Floyd Mayweather

- Mayweather reached 50-0 career fights before the American retired in 2017

Wanheng Menayothin has broken the record of American boxer Floyd Mayweather by recording 54 wins in his career without losing any battle as he prepares to retire this weekend.

Although he may not be that famous like the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, but his records are there for everyone to see.

For many years, Rocky Marciano held the record of 49-0 career fights before Floyd Mayweather broke such record last three years.

Floyd Mayweather's victory over Conor McGregor in 2017 was his 50th fight and the American retired after the battle and has not returned since then.

Mayweather has claimed many times that he is done with boxing despite many temptation for him to return back to the ring.

Meet Nigerian woman saving the earth from destruction, various harms (photo)

But one thing the American should now have at the back of his minds is that his record of boxer with highest wins has been broken.

Probably this could challenge the Money Man to return to boxing and face more opponents.

While Mayweather a US Olympian fought his entire 50-fight pro career under the spotlight, Menayothin has never boxed outside Thailand.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Wanheng Menayothin breaks Floyd Mayweather's record with 54-0 fights (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

He signed a deal with Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions in 2019, but the events of 2020 mean we'll never see him fight on US soil.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather decided to take the gathering of his assets to another level after declaring interest in buying Premier League side Newcastle United.

For the past few years, current owner of Newcastle United Mike Ashley has been reported to be interested in selling the club, and he may have gotten a buyer now.

Gernot Rohr finally replies NFF over new target for Super Eagles days after signing new deal

According to the report on Sportbible which was also reported on Daily Mail, Floyd Mayweather explained in a question and answer segment that he is interested in Newcastle United.

In January this year, an unnamed Saudi Arabia billionaire was linked with a move to buy Newcastle United, but nothing came out of it.

Floyd Mayweather is known as the richest athlete in the world considering what he has gathered so far in his boxing career before he retired from the game of the ring.

4-yr-old boxer: I want to become a world champion | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...