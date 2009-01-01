Home | News | General | Just in: After Obaseki, another APC chieftain dumps party as crisis festers

- Another strongman has resigned from APC as party crisis festers beyond imagination

- Former speaker of Edo state, Kabiru Adjoto, has announced his resignation of the ruling party's membership

- Adjoto's shocking resignation came on the heels of leadership unrest bedevilling the ruling party

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has been hit by defection as the past immediate speaker of Edo state House of Assembly, Kabiru Adjoto, resigned his membership of the ruling party.

Speaking with pressmen on Monday, June 22, after tendering his resignation in Benin, Adjoto said he took the decision for the sake of his political future after consulting necessary stakeholders.

“My resignation takes immediate effect,” Adjoto said, adding that his resignation was also in line with Article 9.5(i) of the APC constitution.

The former speaker said his resignation came with mixed feeling because leaving the party he helped to build has been a tough decision.

Former speaker of Edo state Kabiru Adjoto has parted ways with the party. Credit: The Nation.

Source: Depositphotos

Legit.ng notes that Adjoto's defection came on the heels of the crisis in the ruling party in Edo state forcing the incumbent governor Godwin Obaseki to defect to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the internal unrest in the APC has hit a sharp bend as the Rivers state chapter of the ruling party suspended its acting chairman Igo Aguma.

Aguma was suspended on Monday, June 22, over disobedience to the spirit and letters of the high court judgement that appointed him as the chairman.

Sokonte Davies, another party member, has now been appointed to take over in acting caretaker capacity in Rivers.

In another related news, Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of Ondo state, has announced the resignation of his membership of the ruling party on Sunday, June 21.

Agboola broke his chain with the ruling party following months of prolonged political feuds between him and his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He has since joined PDP ahead of the election in the state scheduled for September.

