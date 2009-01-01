Home | News | General | Jubilation at Old Trafford as top football star signs 5-year deal with Man United

- Scott McTominay has been given a new deal at Man United which would expire in 2025

- The Scotland international made his senior debut with the Red Devils against Arsenal in 2017

- The 23-year-old has made 25 appearances in all competitions and scored six goals this season

Scott McTominay has committed his long term future to Manchester United until the summer of 2025 with an option of an additional year.

The 23-year-old has spent 15 impressive months under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Scotland international has been rewarded.

McTominay made his senior debut back in 2017 against Arsenal and has gone on to become an important member of the Red Devils squad.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

And the youngster has expressed gratitude with the new contract extension and promises to continue giving his best for the team.

"Whilst I understand that we all have so many other things to think about at the moment, I’m so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the future ahead for this team.

"All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion for the club shows every time I go onto the pitch. I’ll continue to give everything for this club whenever I pull on the shirt."

Scott McTominay has committed his long term future to Man United until 2025. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

United manager Solskjaer added: "Scott has done tremendously well since I joined and has been a vital part of our midfield. He brings determination, tenacity and skill to the game and we know that Scott’s attributes will be a major asset to the squad over the coming years."

McTominay has made 25 appearances so far in the current season and has scored five goals including his strikes against Arsenal and Man City at Old Trafford.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jose Mourinho has responded to Paul Merson's criticisms about his tactics which the former Arsenal star claims that Tottenham striker Harry Kane could leave the club.

The England captain who has not featured for Spurs since his hamstring problem in January, made his return from injury during their 1-1 draw with Man United.

The 26-year-old had a few opportunities in the match as Tottenham had to defend in most part of the game against Mourinho's former employers.

I’ve proof to show I was asked for bribe to make World Cup team – Obasi | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...