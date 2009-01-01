Home | News | General | Nearly 50 years after this Nigerian was banned from top UK school, see what the college did to him

- Top UK school, Eton College, has apologised to Nigerian Dillibe Onyeama, almost 50 years after it banned him

- Onyeama was banned based on the memoir he published in 1972 which talked about how he was discriminated against as a student

- Simon Henderson, the school's headmaster, said that the school has greatly progressed since then and that Onyeama can visit at any time

Simon Henderson, the headmaster of Eton College, a top UK school, has apologized to a Nigerian, Dillibe Onyeama, who was its student in the 1960s.

The school banned Onyeama in 1972 after he published an autobiography where he detailed the constant discrimination he faced while he was a student at the college, Independent UK reports.

The matter received public attention after a feature BBC did on the issue. The media reached out to the school about the feature as cases of racism got renewed attention in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd.

In response, Henderson said that he was disgusted by the treatment meted to him and Onyeama is welcome to visit the school anytime he wants to.

Onyeama had written in his book that he was always discriminated against with questions like “Why are you black?” and “How many maggots are there in your hair?”

He added that whenever he excelled greatly in his studies, he was accused of malpractice. Following the apology, the Nigerian man said that he has not changed his positive view of Eton.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news

