Home | News | General | Are there unicorns in the Bible? Find out if they are mentioned in the Holy Book

What are unicorns? They are mythical beasts just like dragons, which are incidentally mentioned in the Bible several times. These creatures are known to have mighty strength and cannot be domesticated. Their power is likened to that of a rhinoceros. Does the Bible mention these creatures? Are there unicorns in the Bible?

Image: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: Original

Even though this special creature cannot be found in the current world, it did exist in the past. Is there any mention of a unicorn in the Bible?

Unicorns in the Bible

Are unicorns mentioned in the Bible? Yes, they are. The Bible, also known as the infallible word of God, mentions the creature severally. This is in reference to the King James Version of the Bible.

However, the creature does not appear in the American Standard Version or in other modern versions of the Bible.

Unicorn Bible verses

50+ caw-some bird puns that you will love

The creature is quoted in some books of the Bible. There are some verses in the Old Testament that refer to this unique animal.

Below is a list of Bible verses from the King James Version where you can find the mention of a unicorn in Bible:

1. Psalm 22:21

Save me from the lion’s mouth: for thou hast heard me from the horns of the unicorns.

2. Numbers 23:22

God brought them out of Egypt; he hath as it were the strength of a unicorn.

3. Numbers 24:8

God brought him forth out of Egypt; he hath as it were the strength of a unicorn: he shall eat up the nations his enemies, and shall break their bones, and pierce them through with his arrows.

4. Psalm 29:6

He maketh them also to skip like a calf; Lebanon and Sirion like a young unicorn.

The best butterfly quotes, sayings and poems

Image: pexels.com

Source: UGC

Why does the Bible mention unicorns?

They are mentioned in the Bible to portray the mighty strength of God. Based on Biblical scriptures, these are real animals, different from those drawn in many books or featured in movies.

Unicorns Bible-related verses teach about the different attributes of God, key among them being His strength and might.

What do Bible unicorn verses teach us?

There are many symbolicmeanings of the Bible unicorn mentioned in different Biblical verses. It is evident that these verses mostly portray the mighty power of God.

The existence of Biblical unicorns during ancient times shows how mighty Yahweh is and how He cannot be compared to any fictional entity.

The unicorns in Bible verses depict God's attribute of being omnipotent.

In most unicorn Bible verses, this creature is described as an animal of great strength, similar to bulls.

Quotes about unicorns

The best dragon names in history

Fortunately, there are hundreds of quotes about these fantastic creatures. Below is a list of some quotes about these creatures:

This is the violet hour, the hour of hush and wonder, when the affections glow and valor is reborn, when the shadows deepen along the edge of the forest and we believe that, if we watch carefully, at any moment we may see the unicorn. – Bernard DeVoto

Sleep is like the unicorn – it is rumored to exist, but I doubt I will see any. – Dr. Seuss

Most people say, ‘Show, don’t tell,’ but I stand by Show and Tell, because when writers put their work out into the world, they’re like kids bringing their broken unicorns and chewed-up teddy bears into class in the sad hope that somebody else will love them as much as they do. – Colson Whitehead

Image: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: Original

My favorite wild animal is a narwhal – the unicorn of the sea. It’s a whale with a tooth that sticks out of its head that’s almost two-thirds the length of its entire body. – Kesha

Wherever they may have come from, and wherever they may have gone, unicorns live inside the true believer’s heart. Which means as long as we can dream, there will be unicorns. – Bruce Coville

There is something about riding a unicorn, for those people who still can, which is unlike any other experience: exhilarating, and intoxicating, and fine. – Neil Gaiman

I suppose I could understand it if men had simply forgotten unicorns, but not to see them at all, to look at them and see something else – what do they look to one another, then? What do trees look like to them, or houses, or real horses, or their own children? – Peter S. Beagle

Top 10 of the most powerful Pokemon

What is the origin of unicorns?

This creature is believed to have originated from Mesopotamia, where artworks from the area indicated its first appearance. The animal is also mentioned in ancient Chinese and Indian myths.

Other tales talk of its combat with the elephant and how its horn was believed to purify poisoned water for other animals to drink.

Its horn was also used to make drinking cups which were used by important people in the Middle Ages.

Who was the first person to see a unicorn?

The first written account of this creature was written in the 4th century BCE by the Greek doctor Ctesias. The doctor heard tales of a single-horned animal while he was travelling through Persia.

He described the animal as being as large as a horse, with a red head, blue eyes, and a white body.

Ctesias described its horn as multi-coloured. According to his findings, the creature was so powerful and swift that no other animal could overtake it.

A fascinating look into the different types of angels

However, according to a Time Magazine article, it is likely that Ctesias never saw this unique creature himself and that he combined the descriptions that were told to him by some of his foreign friends.

Unicorns in the Bible are used to depict the mighty power of God. The single-horned horse-like creature is not only known for its horn, beauty, and purity but also for its strength and courage. Despite being extinct, it is still one of the most powerful and beautiful legendary creatures of all time.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...