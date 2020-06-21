Home | News | General | Video shows mother's amazing reaction to daughter buying her a freezer

- A video has gone viral on social media showing a woman giving her mother a gift

- The lady bought her mama a freezer and gave it to her after work

- The gogo's reaction received almost 30,000 views and captured hearts online

On Monday, a woman shared a video on Twitter showing her mom's amazing reaction to a gift she bought her.

The lady, who was simply identified as @BonieMntambo, bought her mother a freezer and waited until she returned home from work to surprise her.

The gogo was visibly emotional and sang a song to thank her daughter.

Her post was captioned:

"I bought Mum a freezer and this was her reaction when she came back from work."

Take a look at the video below:

The post received nearly 30 000 views and social media users' hearts were touched by the elderly lady's reaction.

Twitter user, @Mzulu__, commented:

"I am so happy. This is beautiful."

Thobie thobz, who goes by the Twitter handle @MissGobhozi, added:

"Why am I crying? Yoh, nothing beats a grateful mother who appreciates every small and big thing that you do. Kwande Bonie."

Another tweep, @Thandie005, said:

"Blessings to you and your family. You've done well."

Social media user, @dayathobala, wrote:

"Oooh babe! I can tell your mom's a praying woman! How I love these kinds of women! Her joy will open more doors for you! God bless and strengthen the works of your hands, you shall increase and multiply."

