Home | News | General | Two security guards arrested for molesting 13-year-old girl in Kano

Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Two local security guards have been arrested by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for molesting and abusing a 13-year old girl in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

It was gathered that the suspects lured the teenage girl with N200 to abuse her.

The State NSCDC Commandant, Abu Abdu who confirmed the development to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday, also said the suspects have been prosecuted.

Abdu said, “We (the command) were able to arrest two local security guards, 56 years old and 65 years old in Kumbotso local government area for abusing a 13- year old girl.

“The suspects during our investigation have confirmed that they have committed the said offence severally.

“They confirmed that they normally lure the girl with just N200, whenever they want to use her.

“We have taken them to a court of law.

“The command is committed to curtailing the menace of women and child abuse that is on the increase in the state.

“NSCDC had implored modern security strategies of monitoring motor parks, markets, and all prone areas where such bad acts take place all aimed at addressing the challenge because such unpatriotic acts normally occur at places where construction works are ongoing.

“Parents and guardians are however urged to always be wary and vigilant of the whereabouts of their children, especially young girls engaged in hawking to protect them from falling prey to these unpatriotic persons and incidences,” Abdu noted.

