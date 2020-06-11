Home | News | General | BAYELSA: Gov Diri appeals to resident doctors to shelve planned strike

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Governor of State Government, Senator Douye Diri, has appealed to resident doctors in the state not to embark on their planned industrial action as it is doing everything possible to address their grievances.

He made the plea during a meeting between the state government and representatives of the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, and the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, in Yenagoa.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, maintained that his administration was already addressing 2 out of the major demands of the Association and emphasized the need to shelve the strike action, as the state is experiencing a major health crisis following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which had ravaged tens of thousands of lives in the country.

His words: “We are aware of your working conditions which have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Health facilities are overstretched in the country and so this is not the right time to go on strike.

“But let me assure you that two of the three hot issues you have raised in this meeting are already being tackled by the present administration because of the premium we place on our health sector.

“Like you rightly pointed out earlier, these issues have been lingering before the present administration came in. But we are making frantic efforts to address most of the issues. For instance, on the issue of employment, His Excellency, Governor graciously approved the employment of some doctors and nurses in the NDUTH as we came on board.

“So, we appeal to all Resident Doctors not to go ahead with your planned strike action. There is a spike in the cases of COVID-19 and the state government is doing all it can to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.”

Senator Diri expressed his administration’s gratitude to the sacrifices and invaluable contributions being made by doctors and other health practitioners, particularly in the handling of the COVID-19 infection and other epidemics in the past.

Earlier in their separate remarks, the President, National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Okolobiri, Dr Oru Inetsol and his predecessor, Dr Tuko Evans identified the disparity in earnings between doctors working in federal and state-owned health institutions due to improper placement in terms of the salary scale.

Other pressing needs, according to them, include enhanced hazard allowance for medical personnel, acute shortage of manpower and upgrading of the health facilities, particularly at the NDUTH.

Also, Chairman of the state NMA, Dr Peter Alabrah urged the state government to domesticate and ensure the implementation of the Residency Training Act, which he noted was critical in grooming healthcare professionals.

Others who made contributions at the meeting include the Chief Medical Director of the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, Professor Dimie Ogoina, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Inodu Apoku, Technical Adviser on Finance, Mr Maxwell Ebibai and his Treasury, Accounts and Revenue counterpart, Mr Timipre Seipulou.

