Home | News | General | Edo Poll: Case against Obaseki will be resolved internally, ex-PDP spokesman

Obaseki Godwin

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – DESPITE the controversy surrounding the ambition of Governor Godwin Obaseki to get his second term ticket from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a governorship aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama approaching the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt to bar Obaseki from participating in tomorrow’s (Thursday) governorship primary of the party, a former Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon Nosa Adams said the crisis would be settled internally and Obseki would be part of the exercise.

He told Vanguard on phone yesterday that: “The court said they should serve the parties, the court gave orders that the parties should be served by substituted means so they are going to court tomorrow but by the grace of God we are settling. It will not affect the primary election by the grace of God.

“We will settle, we are all one, we are in the same party, Obaseki is part of the family of the PDP, we will resolve our matter internally, it will be resolved and PDP will be better for it, it will be resolved and PDP will be better for it so nobody should rejoice, there is nothing negative about it. At the end of the day, it is a disagreement among family members and it will be resolved amicably so the plan for the primary will hold, nothing will stop it.”

Meanwhile, a statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie said the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has refused to bar Godwin Obaseki, the Edo State Governor, from participating in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election slated for Thursday.

Obaseki was granted waiver by the PDP recently after he joined the opposition party from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The suit was instituted by one of the governorship aspirants of the PDP, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who had vowed not to step down for Mr Obaseki.

The statement said a major reason stated by Mr Ogbeide-Ihama was that Mr Obaseki recently joined the party and only those who purchased the forms during the stipulated window should be allowed to participate in the primary election.

Just like Mr Obaseki’s former party, the APC, Mr Ogbeide-Ihama also questioned his educational credentials.

Mr Ogbeide-Ihama also prayed that the primaries be put on hold pending when the court would hear the motion on notice.

He said the judge, E. A Obile, however, did not grant that prayer. The judge asked that the motion seeking to bar Mr Obaseki be served on the defendants including Mr Obaseki via newspaper publication.

Mr Obaseki joined the Peoples Democratic Party on Friday after he was disqualified by his former party, APC, from seeking re-election allegedly for submitting questionable certificates.

Vanguard

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...