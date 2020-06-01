Home | News | General | We need local technology to stem coronavirus ― Minister

Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi, has called for the deployment of indigenous and local technology to effectively tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister made the call at a Zoom Webinar of the National STEM Summit 2020 held yesterday in Abuja.

Barrister Mohammed explained that Nigeria cannot achieve much if it relied on other countries for her need. He therefore challenged Nigerian scientists, engineers, technicians to rise to the challenge by developing appropriate and useful technologies to stem health challenges ravaging Nigeria and other countries.

Barrister Abdullahi also urged Nigerian professionals to look into the production of vaccines, locally sourced drugs or natural alternatives in line with globally accepted standards.

The diversification agenda of the present administration, he added, is hinged on the need for all Nigerian to harness our natural resources for growth and economic sustenance.

The Minister said Nigeria and other developing nations need to accord priority to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in the scheme of things.

‘‘The time to fold our hands and get dispatch of technologies from overseas may be getting over gradually.

Africans and indeed Nigerians must be passionate with vigorous pursuit of getting it right as we harness all our intellectual and natural capabilities to develop our nations,’’ he added.

He however, called on both, formal and informal institutions to change their paradigm in educational curricula and delivery.

Vanguard Nigeria News

