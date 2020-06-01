Home | News | General | Defection: Akeredolu sacks Deputy Governor’s CPS, other aides

Few hours after sacking the Special Assistant on New Media to the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Allen Sowore, the Chief Press Secretary to the embattled Deputy Governor, Babatope Okeowo has also been sacked by the Governor, Akeredolu.

Okeowo was sacked alongside five other aides of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi and his wife..

The aides of the Deputy Governor were sacked two days after their boss dumped the ruling APC for PDP.

Recall that on Sunday, Ajayi had quit the APC following months of frosty relationship with his boss, after which he picked the membership card of the PDP.

Shortly after his resignation from APC, the Deputy Governor disclosed that he will not resign from office, stressing that the people who gave him the mandate did not ask him to resign as deputy governor.

Edujandon.com gathered that the sack was not unconnected with the ongoing battle between his boss and Akeredolu.

“The affected aides are: Mr Olomu Bayo, Special Assistant, Special Duties; Mr. Olawale Abolade Mukaila, Special Assistant, Photography; Mr. Babatope Okeowo, Deputy Chief Press Secretary; Mr. Samuel Ogunmusi, Personal Assistant, (Deputy Governor); Mr. Omotunmise Tokunbo, Special Assistant to the wife of the Deputy Governor and Mrs Erifeyiwa Shola Akinnugba, (Photography, wife of the Deputy Governor)

According to the Chief Press Secretary, CPS to Governor Akeredolu, Segun Ajiboye in a press statement made available to DAILY POST, “Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has relieved the following aides of their appointments.

“The affected aides are advised to submit all government’s property in their possession to the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

“Arakunrin Akeredolu wishes them luck in their future endeavours,” the statement read

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...